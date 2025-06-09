Argus lifts Lululemon Athletica inc [LULU] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Lululemon Athletica inc [NASDAQ: LULU] traded at a low on Friday, posting a -19.80 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $265.27.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 16060291 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Lululemon Athletica inc stands at 11.62% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.71%.

The market cap for LULU stock reached $33.15 billion, with 114.91 million shares outstanding and 104.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.46M shares, LULU reached a trading volume of 16060291 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lululemon Athletica inc [LULU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LULU shares is $309.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LULU stock is a recommendation set at 2.22. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Lululemon Athletica inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $445 to $385. The new note on the price target was released on March 28, 2025, representing the official price target for Lululemon Athletica inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $430 to $366, while Needham kept a Buy rating on LULU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lululemon Athletica inc is set at 14.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for LULU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for LULU in the course of the last twelve months was 25.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.23.

How has LULU stock performed recently?

Lululemon Athletica inc [LULU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.23. With this latest performance, LULU shares dropped by -3.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LULU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.02 for Lululemon Athletica inc [LULU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 288.27, while it was recorded at 317.82 for the last single week of trading, and 320.10 for the last 200 days.

Lululemon Athletica inc [LULU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Lululemon Athletica inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.23 and a Current Ratio set at 2.28.

Earnings analysis for Lululemon Athletica inc [LULU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LULU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lululemon Athletica inc go to 4.87%.

Insider trade positions for Lululemon Athletica inc [LULU]

The top three institutional holders of LULU stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 17.9 million shares, which is approximately 14.3535%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11.74 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$3.51 billion in LULU stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$2.73 billion in LULU stock with ownership which is approximately 7.3279%.