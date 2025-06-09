Arete lifts CoreWeave Inc [CRWV] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

CoreWeave Inc [NASDAQ: CRWV] gained 3.78% or 5.11 points to close at $140.16 with a heavy trading volume of 23122264 shares.

If we look at the average trading volume of 21.99M shares, CRWV reached to a volume of 23122264 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CoreWeave Inc [CRWV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRWV shares is $72.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRWV stock is a recommendation set at 2.45. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Arete have made an estimate for CoreWeave Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 05, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2025, representing the official price target for CoreWeave Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CoreWeave Inc is set at 14.52 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 32.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.96.

Trading performance analysis for CRWV stock

CoreWeave Inc [CRWV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.92.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRWV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.75 for CoreWeave Inc [CRWV]. The present Moving Average recorded at 141.80 for the last single week of trading.

CoreWeave Inc [CRWV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

CoreWeave Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.44 and a Current Ratio set at 0.44.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at CoreWeave Inc [CRWV]