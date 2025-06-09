Archer Aviation Inc [ACHR] gain 4.51% so far this year. What now?

Archer Aviation Inc [NYSE: ACHR] jumped around 0.83 points on Friday, while shares priced at $10.19 at the close of the session, up 8.87%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 26.86M shares, ACHR reached a trading volume of 38900589 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Archer Aviation Inc [ACHR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACHR shares is $11.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACHR stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Archer Aviation Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2024, representing the official price target for Archer Aviation Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12.50, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on ACHR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Archer Aviation Inc is set at 0.75 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.89.

How has ACHR stock performed recently?

Archer Aviation Inc [ACHR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.99. With this latest performance, ACHR shares gained by 19.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 213.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.60 for Archer Aviation Inc [ACHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.86, while it was recorded at 9.73 for the last single week of trading, and 7.02 for the last 200 days.

Archer Aviation Inc [ACHR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Archer Aviation Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.80 and a Current Ratio set at 15.80.

Earnings analysis for Archer Aviation Inc [ACHR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACHR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Archer Aviation Inc go to 15.95%.

Insider trade positions for Archer Aviation Inc [ACHR]

The top three institutional holders of ACHR stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 25.46 million shares, which is approximately 7.6203%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 19.61 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$69.04 million in ACHR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$42.49 million in ACHR stock with ownership which is approximately 3.6136%.