Apple Inc [AAPL] moved up 1.64: Why It’s Important

Apple Inc [NASDAQ: AAPL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.64% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.53%.

Over the last 12 months, AAPL stock rose by 4.92%. The one-year Apple Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.66. The average equity rating for AAPL stock is currently 2.08, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3045.71 billion, with 14.94 billion shares outstanding and 14.92 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 61.73M shares, AAPL stock reached a trading volume of 46416163 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Apple Inc [AAPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAPL shares is $228.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.08. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Apple Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen dropped their target price from $290 to $275. The new note on the price target was released on May 02, 2025, representing the official price target for Apple Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $260 to $245, while Monness Crespi & Hardt kept a Buy rating on AAPL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apple Inc is set at 5.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 45.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAPL in the course of the last twelve months was 30.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.78.

AAPL Stock Performance Analysis:

Apple Inc [AAPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.53. With this latest performance, AAPL shares gained by 3.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.86 for Apple Inc [AAPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 203.68, while it was recorded at 202.47 for the last single week of trading, and 225.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Apple Inc Fundamentals:

Apple Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.78 and a Current Ratio set at 0.82.

AAPL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apple Inc go to 8.03%.

Apple Inc [AAPL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AAPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.6486%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.05 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$221.2 billion in AAPL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$111.22 billion in AAPL stock with ownership which is approximately 3.447%.