Amcor Plc [AMCR] Is Currently 0.77 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Amcor Plc [NYSE: AMCR] gained 0.77% or 0.07 points to close at $9.11 with a heavy trading volume of 15595052 shares.

The daily chart for AMCR points out that the company has recorded -13.73% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 37.59M shares, AMCR reached to a volume of 15595052 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Amcor Plc [AMCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMCR shares is $11.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMCR stock is a recommendation set at 2.06. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Amcor Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2025, representing the official price target for Amcor Plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $10 to $12, while Truist kept a Buy rating on AMCR stock. On January 06, 2025, analysts increased their price target for AMCR shares from 11 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amcor Plc is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMCR in the course of the last twelve months was 28.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.16.

Trading performance analysis for AMCR stock

Amcor Plc [AMCR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, AMCR shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.59 for Amcor Plc [AMCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.28, while it was recorded at 9.07 for the last single week of trading, and 10.09 for the last 200 days.

Amcor Plc [AMCR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Amcor Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.16 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Amcor Plc [AMCR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMCR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amcor Plc go to 9.33%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Amcor Plc [AMCR]

The top three institutional holders of AMCR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 94.89 million shares, which is approximately 6.5941%. STATE STREET CORP, holding 91.95 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$899.3 million in AMCR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $$559.58 million in AMCR stock with ownership which is approximately 3.9761%.