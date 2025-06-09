Ambev S.A. ADR [ABEV] Revenue clocked in at $16.31 billion, up 34.59% YTD: What’s Next?

Ambev S.A. ADR [NYSE: ABEV] jumped around 0.03 points on Friday, while shares priced at $2.49 at the close of the session, up 1.22%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 30.74M shares, ABEV reached a trading volume of 30155326 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ambev S.A. ADR [ABEV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABEV shares is $2.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.63. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Ambev S.A. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2025, representing the official price target for Ambev S.A. ADR stock. On March 04, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for ABEV shares from 3.50 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ambev S.A. ADR is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABEV in the course of the last twelve months was 9.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has ABEV stock performed recently?

Ambev S.A. ADR [ABEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.05. With this latest performance, ABEV shares dropped by -0.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.13 for Ambev S.A. ADR [ABEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.43, while it was recorded at 2.47 for the last single week of trading, and 2.22 for the last 200 days.

Ambev S.A. ADR [ABEV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Ambev S.A. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.11.

Earnings analysis for Ambev S.A. ADR [ABEV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABEV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ambev S.A. ADR go to 8.22%.

Insider trade positions for Ambev S.A. ADR [ABEV]

The top three institutional holders of ABEV stocks are: FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 310.14 million shares, which is approximately 1.9711%. HARDING LOEVNER LP, holding 115.34 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$236.45 million in ABEV stocks shares; and HARDING LOEVNER LP, currently with $$207.76 million in ABEV stock with ownership which is approximately 0.6441%.