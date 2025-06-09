Amazon.com Inc [AMZN] Stock trading around $213.57 per share: What’s Next?

Amazon.com Inc [NASDAQ: AMZN] closed the trading session at $213.57.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.65 percent and weekly performance of 4.18 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.06 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 13.17 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.19 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 50.30M shares, AMZN reached to a volume of 39413672 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Amazon.com Inc [AMZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMZN shares is $238.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.23. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Amazon.com Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $250 to $240. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2025, representing the official price target for Amazon.com Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $195, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on AMZN stock. On April 16, 2025, analysts decreased their price target for AMZN shares from 270 to 230.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amazon.com Inc is set at 5.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMZN in the course of the last twelve months was 108.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.84.

AMZN stock trade performance evaluation

Amazon.com Inc [AMZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.18. With this latest performance, AMZN shares gained by 13.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.62 for Amazon.com Inc [AMZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 192.68, while it was recorded at 208.21 for the last single week of trading, and 202.21 for the last 200 days.

Amazon.com Inc [AMZN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Amazon.com Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.84 and a Current Ratio set at 1.05.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Amazon.com Inc [AMZN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amazon.com Inc go to 17.18%.

Amazon.com Inc [AMZN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AMZN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 767.07 million shares, which is approximately 7.3424%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 648.7 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$125.36 billion in AMZN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$67.21 billion in AMZN stock with ownership which is approximately 3.3293%.