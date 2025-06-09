Alphabet Inc [GOOG] stock Upgrade by Seaport Research Partners analyst, price target now $200

Alphabet Inc [NASDAQ: GOOG] gained 3.01% on the last trading session, reaching $174.92 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 26.04M shares, GOOG reached a trading volume of 22216393 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Alphabet Inc [GOOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOOG shares is $199.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOOG stock is a recommendation set at 1.42. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Alphabet Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 30, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank raised their target price to Sector Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2024, representing the official price target for Alphabet Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $215, while Pivotal Research Group analysts kept a Buy rating on GOOG stock. On July 10, 2024, analysts increased their price target for GOOG shares from 200 to 220.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alphabet Inc is set at 4.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOOG in the course of the last twelve months was 28.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.77.

Trading performance analysis for GOOG stock

Alphabet Inc [GOOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.20. With this latest performance, GOOG shares gained by 14.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.04 for Alphabet Inc [GOOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 162.01, while it was recorded at 170.44 for the last single week of trading, and 172.96 for the last 200 days.

Alphabet Inc [GOOG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Alphabet Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.77 and a Current Ratio set at 1.77.

Alphabet Inc [GOOG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alphabet Inc go to 12.93%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Alphabet Inc [GOOG]

The top three institutional holders of GOOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 414.41 million shares, which is approximately 3.3574%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 355.33 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$65.17 billion in GOOG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$34.31 billion in GOOG stock with ownership which is approximately 1.5156%.