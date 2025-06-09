AES Corp [AES] moved up 3.62: Why It’s Important

AES Corp [NYSE: AES] closed the trading session at $10.89.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -15.38 percent and weekly performance of 7.93 percent. The stock has been moved at -16.55 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.73 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.20 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 15.73M shares, AES reached to a volume of 17190481 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AES Corp [AES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AES shares is $13.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AES stock is a recommendation set at 2.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for AES Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2025, representing the official price target for AES Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on AES stock. On March 04, 2025, analysts increased their price target for AES shares from 11 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AES Corp is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for AES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.58.

AES stock trade performance evaluation

AES Corp [AES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.93. With this latest performance, AES shares gained by 5.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.54 for AES Corp [AES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.76, while it was recorded at 10.40 for the last single week of trading, and 13.38 for the last 200 days.

AES Corp [AES]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

AES Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.78 and a Current Ratio set at 0.84.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AES Corp [AES] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AES Corp go to 2.79%.

AES Corp [AES]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AES stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 92.86 million shares, which is approximately 13.1263%. CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 69.47 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.22 billion in AES stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $$953.97 million in AES stock with ownership which is approximately 7.6753%.