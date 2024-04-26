Whirlpool Corp. [WHR] stock Initiated by Loop Capital analyst, price target now $140

Whirlpool Corp. [NYSE: WHR] slipped around -10.71 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $94.97 at the close of the session, down -10.13%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, WHR reached a trading volume of 6747494 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Whirlpool Corp. [WHR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WHR shares is $109.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WHR stock is a recommendation set at 2.89. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Whirlpool Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2023, representing the official price target for Whirlpool Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $170 to $160, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on WHR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Whirlpool Corp. is set at 3.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for WHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.60.

How has WHR stock performed recently?

Whirlpool Corp. [WHR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.78. With this latest performance, WHR shares dropped by -15.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.97 for Whirlpool Corp. [WHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 109.24, while it was recorded at 103.23 for the last single week of trading, and 121.07 for the last 200 days.

Whirlpool Corp. [WHR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Whirlpool Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.58 and a Current Ratio set at 0.95.

Earnings analysis for Whirlpool Corp. [WHR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WHR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Whirlpool Corp. go to -11.67%.

Insider trade positions for Whirlpool Corp. [WHR]

The top three institutional holders of WHR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in WHR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in WHR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.