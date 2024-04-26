Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP]. What else is Wall St. saying

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [NYSE: AMBP] jumped around 0.28 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $4.01 at the close of the session, up 7.51%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, AMBP reached a trading volume of 2588611 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMBP shares is $3.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMBP stock is a recommendation set at 2.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2024, representing the official price target for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on AMBP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMBP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMBP in the course of the last twelve months was 9.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.68.

How has AMBP stock performed recently?

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.23. With this latest performance, AMBP shares gained by 19.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMBP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.42 for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.48, while it was recorded at 3.71 for the last single week of trading, and 3.52 for the last 200 days.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.68 and a Current Ratio set at 0.99.

Earnings analysis for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMBP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. go to -4.40%.

Insider trade positions for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP]

The top three institutional holders of AMBP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in AMBP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in AMBP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.