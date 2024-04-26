Market Analysts see Standard BioTools Inc [LAB] gaining to $3.50. Time to buy?

Standard BioTools Inc [NASDAQ: LAB] traded at a low on Thursday, posting a -2.48 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.36.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4036366 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Standard BioTools Inc stands at 6.09% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.10%.

The market cap for LAB stock reached $904.00 million, with 383.05 million shares outstanding and 369.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, LAB reached a trading volume of 4036366 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Standard BioTools Inc [LAB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LAB shares is $3.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LAB stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Standard BioTools Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 04, 2024, representing the official price target for Standard BioTools Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on LAB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Standard BioTools Inc is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for LAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.50.

How has LAB stock performed recently?

Standard BioTools Inc [LAB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.09. With this latest performance, LAB shares dropped by -10.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.51 for Standard BioTools Inc [LAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.60, while it was recorded at 2.48 for the last single week of trading, and 2.42 for the last 200 days.

Standard BioTools Inc [LAB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Standard BioTools Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.26 and a Current Ratio set at 1.45.

Insider trade positions for Standard BioTools Inc [LAB]

The top three institutional holders of LAB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in LAB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in LAB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.