For Harley-Davidson, Inc. [HOG], Analyst sees a rise to $50. What next?

Harley-Davidson, Inc. [NYSE: HOG] plunged by -$6.21 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $33.23.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. stock has also loss -12.16% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HOG stock has declined by -1.16% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 13.68% and lost -9.80% year-on date.

The market cap for HOG stock reached $4.54 billion, with 136.31 million shares outstanding and 135.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.78M shares, HOG reached a trading volume of 10608200 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Harley-Davidson, Inc. [HOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOG shares is $46.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Harley-Davidson, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price from $38 to $47. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2023, representing the official price target for Harley-Davidson, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $49 to $40, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on HOG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Harley-Davidson, Inc. is set at 1.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for HOG in the course of the last twelve months was 8.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.25.

HOG stock trade performance evaluation

Harley-Davidson, Inc. [HOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.16. With this latest performance, HOG shares dropped by -22.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.89 for Harley-Davidson, Inc. [HOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.73, while it was recorded at 37.89 for the last single week of trading, and 34.70 for the last 200 days.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. [HOG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Harley-Davidson, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.25 and a Current Ratio set at 1.53.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Harley-Davidson, Inc. [HOG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Harley-Davidson, Inc. go to 5.00%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. [HOG]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of HOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in HOG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in HOG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.