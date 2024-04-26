Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG] Revenue clocked in at $22.07 billion, up 60.84% YTD: What’s Next?

Constellation Energy Corporation [NASDAQ: CEG] price surged by 0.99 percent to reach at $1.85.

The one-year CEG stock forecast points to a potential downside of -3.1. The average equity rating for CEG stock is currently 1.77, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CEG shares is $182.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CEG stock is a recommendation set at 1.77. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Constellation Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on November 29, 2023, representing the official price target for Constellation Energy Corporation stock. On February 22, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for CEG shares from 91 to 83.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Constellation Energy Corporation is set at 7.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.44.

CEG Stock Performance Analysis:

Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.26. With this latest performance, CEG shares gained by 1.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 144.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.98 for Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 172.26, while it was recorded at 185.31 for the last single week of trading, and 127.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Constellation Energy Corporation Fundamentals:

Constellation Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.08 and a Current Ratio set at 1.31.

CEG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CEG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Constellation Energy Corporation go to 26.30%.

Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CEG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in CEG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in CEG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.