Cava Group Inc [CAVA] moved up 3.61: Why It’s Important

Cava Group Inc [NYSE: CAVA] closed the trading session at $62.59.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 45.63 percent and weekly performance of 1.77 percent. The stock has been moved at 84.63 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.25 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 36.39 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.33M shares, CAVA reached to a volume of 2641888 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cava Group Inc [CAVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAVA shares is $65.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.81. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Cava Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on April 10, 2024, representing the official price target for Cava Group Inc stock. On December 21, 2023, analysts increased their price target for CAVA shares from 35 to 48.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cava Group Inc is set at 3.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.93.

CAVA stock trade performance evaluation

Cava Group Inc [CAVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.77. With this latest performance, CAVA shares dropped by -8.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 84.63% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.92 for Cava Group Inc [CAVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.51, while it was recorded at 60.69 for the last single week of trading, and 45.85 for the last 200 days.

Cava Group Inc [CAVA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Cava Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.25.

Cava Group Inc [CAVA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CAVA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in CAVA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in CAVA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.