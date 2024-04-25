Wall Street Analyst Initiated NCR Voyix Corp [VYX]. What else is Wall St. saying

NCR Voyix Corp [NYSE: VYX] plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $12.22.

NCR Voyix Corp stock has also gained 1.66% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VYX stock has declined by -20.34% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -20.39% and lost -27.74% year-on date.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

The market cap for VYX stock reached $1.76 billion, with 142.60 million shares outstanding and 138.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.53M shares, VYX reached a trading volume of 1804872 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NCR Voyix Corp [VYX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VYX shares is $18.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VYX stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for NCR Voyix Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2024, representing the official price target for NCR Voyix Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on VYX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NCR Voyix Corp is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for VYX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 69.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for VYX in the course of the last twelve months was 3.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.71.

VYX stock trade performance evaluation

NCR Voyix Corp [VYX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.66. With this latest performance, VYX shares dropped by -2.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VYX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.56 for NCR Voyix Corp [VYX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.98, while it was recorded at 12.11 for the last single week of trading, and 15.49 for the last 200 days.

NCR Voyix Corp [VYX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

NCR Voyix Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.71 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NCR Voyix Corp [VYX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VYX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NCR Voyix Corp go to 4.00%.

NCR Voyix Corp [VYX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of VYX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in VYX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in VYX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.