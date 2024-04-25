Veralto Corp [VLTO] Revenue clocked in at $5.04 billion, up 12.33% YTD: What’s Next?

Veralto Corp [NYSE: VLTO] price plunged by -1.41 percent to reach at -$1.32.

The one-year VLTO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.55. The average equity rating for VLTO stock is currently 1.92, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Veralto Corp [VLTO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLTO shares is $95.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLTO stock is a recommendation set at 1.92. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Veralto Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Exane BNP Paribas raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2024, representing the official price target for Veralto Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $97, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on VLTO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Veralto Corp is set at 2.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for VLTO in the course of the last twelve months was 25.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

VLTO Stock Performance Analysis:

Veralto Corp [VLTO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.04. With this latest performance, VLTO shares gained by 3.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.51% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.07 for Veralto Corp [VLTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.06, while it was recorded at 91.01 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Veralto Corp Fundamentals:

Veralto Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.64.

VLTO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VLTO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Veralto Corp go to 5.60%.

Veralto Corp [VLTO] Institutonal Ownership Details

