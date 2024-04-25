Range Resources Corp [RRC] stock Downgrade by Scotiabank analyst, price target now $45

Range Resources Corp [NYSE: RRC] price surged by 3.25 percent to reach at $1.19.

The one-year RRC stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.19. The average equity rating for RRC stock is currently 2.79, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Range Resources Corp [RRC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RRC shares is $36.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RRC stock is a recommendation set at 2.79. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Range Resources Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 10, 2024, representing the official price target for Range Resources Corp stock. On December 14, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for RRC shares from 40 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Range Resources Corp is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for RRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for RRC in the course of the last twelve months was 43.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.35.

RRC Stock Performance Analysis:

Range Resources Corp [RRC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.78. With this latest performance, RRC shares gained by 12.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.17 for Range Resources Corp [RRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.37, while it was recorded at 36.10 for the last single week of trading, and 32.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Range Resources Corp Fundamentals:

Range Resources Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.35 and a Current Ratio set at 1.35.

RRC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RRC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Range Resources Corp go to 12.20%.

Range Resources Corp [RRC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of RRC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in RRC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in RRC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.