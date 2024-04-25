Lamb Weston Holdings Inc [LW] stock Initiated by Exane BNP Paribas analyst, price target now $128

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc [NYSE: LW] gained 0.96% or 0.8 points to close at $84.52 with a heavy trading volume of 3187423 shares.

The daily chart for LW points out that the company has recorded -3.04% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.43M shares, LW reached to a volume of 3187423 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lamb Weston Holdings Inc [LW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LW shares is $110.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LW stock is a recommendation set at 1.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2024, representing the official price target for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on LW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc is set at 2.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for LW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

Trading performance analysis for LW stock

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc [LW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.18. With this latest performance, LW shares dropped by -17.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.81 for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc [LW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 96.23, while it was recorded at 82.33 for the last single week of trading, and 98.79 for the last 200 days.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc [LW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.52 and a Current Ratio set at 1.19.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc [LW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc go to 14.60%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Lamb Weston Holdings Inc [LW]

The top three institutional holders of LW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in LW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in LW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.