Frontline Plc [FRO] moved down -2.95: Why It’s Important

Frontline Plc [NYSE: FRO] loss -2.95% on the last trading session, reaching $22.72 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, FRO reached a trading volume of 3787069 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Frontline Plc [FRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRO shares is $28.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRO stock is a recommendation set at 1.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Frontline Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 21, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $17 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2024, representing the official price target for Frontline Plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on FRO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Frontline Plc is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.42.

Trading performance analysis for FRO stock

Frontline Plc [FRO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.49. With this latest performance, FRO shares dropped by -1.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.42 for Frontline Plc [FRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.33, while it was recorded at 23.00 for the last single week of trading, and 20.45 for the last 200 days.

Frontline Plc [FRO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Frontline Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.79 and a Current Ratio set at 1.78.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Frontline Plc [FRO]

The top three institutional holders of FRO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in FRO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in FRO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.