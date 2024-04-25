For Annexon Inc [ANNX], Analyst sees a rise to $11. What next?

Annexon Inc [NASDAQ: ANNX] closed the trading session at $4.45.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.98 percent and weekly performance of -2.94 percent. The stock has been moved at 164.88 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -32.98 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.23 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, ANNX reached to a volume of 3329144 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Annexon Inc [ANNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANNX shares is $15.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANNX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Annexon Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $4 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2023, representing the official price target for Annexon Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on ANNX stock. On May 26, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for ANNX shares from 8 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Annexon Inc is set at 0.53 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.47.

ANNX stock trade performance evaluation

Annexon Inc [ANNX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.94. With this latest performance, ANNX shares dropped by -32.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 164.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.82 for Annexon Inc [ANNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.65, while it was recorded at 4.49 for the last single week of trading, and 3.73 for the last 200 days.

Annexon Inc [ANNX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Annexon Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.72 and a Current Ratio set at 14.72.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Annexon Inc [ANNX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Annexon Inc go to 38.60%.

Annexon Inc [ANNX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ANNX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in ANNX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in ANNX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.