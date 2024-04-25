D-Wave Quantum Inc [QBTS] gain 72.71% so far this year. What now?

D-Wave Quantum Inc [NYSE: QBTS] price plunged by -1.94 percent to reach at -$0.03.

The one-year QBTS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 52.05. The average equity rating for QBTS stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on D-Wave Quantum Inc [QBTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QBTS shares is $3.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QBTS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for D-Wave Quantum Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for D-Wave Quantum Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on QBTS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for D-Wave Quantum Inc is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for QBTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.26.

QBTS Stock Performance Analysis:

D-Wave Quantum Inc [QBTS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.98. With this latest performance, QBTS shares dropped by -26.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 96.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 167.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QBTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.02 for D-Wave Quantum Inc [QBTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8464, while it was recorded at 1.5680 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3168 for the last 200 days.

Insight into D-Wave Quantum Inc Fundamentals:

D-Wave Quantum Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.18.

D-Wave Quantum Inc [QBTS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of QBTS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in QBTS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in QBTS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.