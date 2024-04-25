AdTheorent Holding Company Inc [ADTH] Is Currently 1.89 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc [NASDAQ: ADTH] gained 1.89% or 0.06 points to close at $3.24 with a heavy trading volume of 3551472 shares.

The daily chart for ADTH points out that the company has recorded 176.92% gains over the past six months.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

If we look at the average trading volume of 735.13K shares, ADTH reached to a volume of 3551472 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AdTheorent Holding Company Inc [ADTH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADTH shares is $5.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADTH stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for AdTheorent Holding Company Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Noble Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2023, representing the official price target for AdTheorent Holding Company Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4 to $2.50, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on ADTH stock. On November 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ADTH shares from 8 to 2.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AdTheorent Holding Company Inc is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADTH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADTH in the course of the last twelve months was 106.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.20.

Trading performance analysis for ADTH stock

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc [ADTH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.57. With this latest performance, ADTH shares dropped by -2.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 176.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 121.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.11 for AdTheorent Holding Company Inc [ADTH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.12, while it was recorded at 3.19 for the last single week of trading, and 1.92 for the last 200 days.

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc [ADTH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc [ADTH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AdTheorent Holding Company Inc posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADTH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AdTheorent Holding Company Inc go to -12.90%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at AdTheorent Holding Company Inc [ADTH]

The top three institutional holders of ADTH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in ADTH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in ADTH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.