SILO Pharma Inc [SILO] is 23.61% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

SILO Pharma Inc [NASDAQ: SILO] plunged by -$0.21 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $1.78.

SILO Pharma Inc stock has also loss -8.25% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SILO stock has inclined by 27.14% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 30.88% and gained 23.61% year-on date.

The market cap for SILO stock reached $5.06 million, with 2.91 million shares outstanding and 2.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 133.83K shares, SILO reached a trading volume of 5249712 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SILO Pharma Inc [SILO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SILO shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SILO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SILO Pharma Inc is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for SILO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 72.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.70.

SILO stock trade performance evaluation

SILO Pharma Inc [SILO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.25. With this latest performance, SILO shares dropped by -4.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SILO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.61 for SILO Pharma Inc [SILO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7739, while it was recorded at 1.9352 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7110 for the last 200 days.

SILO Pharma Inc [SILO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

SILO Pharma Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.90 and a Current Ratio set at 9.90.

SILO Pharma Inc [SILO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SILO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in SILO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in SILO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.