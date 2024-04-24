Lichen China Ltd [LICN] moved down -42.19: Why It’s Important

Lichen China Ltd [NASDAQ: LICN] traded at a low on Tuesday, posting a -42.19 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.56.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6575637 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Lichen China Ltd stands at 30.25% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.82%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

The market cap for LICN stock reached $15.12 million, with 17.50 million shares outstanding and 6.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 383.86K shares, LICN reached a trading volume of 6575637 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

How has LICN stock performed recently?

Lichen China Ltd [LICN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -33.92. With this latest performance, LICN shares dropped by -45.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LICN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.35 for Lichen China Ltd [LICN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0976, while it was recorded at 0.8725 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2732 for the last 200 days.

Insider trade positions for Lichen China Ltd [LICN]

The top three institutional holders of LICN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in LICN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in LICN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.