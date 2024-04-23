Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd [ZAPP] moved up 50.20: Why It’s Important

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd [NASDAQ: ZAPP] jumped around 0.07 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.22 at the close of the session, up 50.20%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 81.18K shares, ZAPP reached a trading volume of 16490623 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

How has ZAPP stock performed recently?

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd [ZAPP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.94. With this latest performance, ZAPP shares dropped by -14.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZAPP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.26 for Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd [ZAPP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2508, while it was recorded at 0.1862 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6458 for the last 200 days.

Insider trade positions for Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd [ZAPP]

The top three institutional holders of ZAPP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in ZAPP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in ZAPP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.