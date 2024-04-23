Walt Disney Co [DIS] gain 24.03% so far this year. What now?

Walt Disney Co [NYSE: DIS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.55% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.85%.

Over the last 12 months, DIS stock rose by 14.19%. The one-year Walt Disney Co stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.62. The average equity rating for DIS stock is currently 1.75, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $205.42 billion, with 1.83 billion shares outstanding and 1.83 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.95M shares, DIS stock reached a trading volume of 6618834 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Walt Disney Co [DIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DIS shares is $125.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DIS stock is a recommendation set at 1.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Walt Disney Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $120 to $140. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2024, representing the official price target for Walt Disney Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $95 to $135, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on DIS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Walt Disney Co is set at 2.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for DIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for DIS in the course of the last twelve months was 25.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.73.

DIS Stock Performance Analysis:

Walt Disney Co [DIS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.85. With this latest performance, DIS shares dropped by -4.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.68 for Walt Disney Co [DIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 113.71, while it was recorded at 112.77 for the last single week of trading, and 94.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Walt Disney Co Fundamentals:

Walt Disney Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.73 and a Current Ratio set at 0.79.

DIS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Walt Disney Co go to 19.12%.

Walt Disney Co [DIS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in DIS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in DIS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.