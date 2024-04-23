Perspective Therapeutics Inc [CATX] is 280.60% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Perspective Therapeutics Inc [AMEX: CATX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.00% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than 0.00%.

Over the last 12 months, CATX stock rose by 121.42%. The one-year Perspective Therapeutics Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.93. The average equity rating for CATX stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

The market cap for the stock reached $897.99 million, with 586.92 million shares outstanding and 466.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.95M shares, CATX stock reached a trading volume of 5517253 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Perspective Therapeutics Inc [CATX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CATX shares is $1.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CATX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Perspective Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for CATX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 101.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

CATX Stock Performance Analysis:

Perspective Therapeutics Inc [CATX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, CATX shares gained by 14.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 442.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 121.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CATX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.04 for Perspective Therapeutics Inc [CATX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1714, while it was recorded at 1.4780 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6031 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Perspective Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Perspective Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.55 and a Current Ratio set at 2.67.

Perspective Therapeutics Inc [CATX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CATX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in CATX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in CATX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.