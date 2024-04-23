Kohl’s Corp. [KSS] Is Currently 6.51 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Kohl’s Corp. [NYSE: KSS] gained 6.51% or 1.51 points to close at $24.70 with a heavy trading volume of 9143138 shares.

The daily chart for KSS points out that the company has recorded 18.81% gains over the past six months.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.42M shares, KSS reached to a volume of 9143138 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kohl’s Corp. [KSS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KSS shares is $25.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KSS stock is a recommendation set at 3.06. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Kohl’s Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $29 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2023, representing the official price target for Kohl’s Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on KSS stock. On August 24, 2023, analysts increased their price target for KSS shares from 24 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kohl’s Corp. is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for KSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for KSS in the course of the last twelve months was 4.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

Trading performance analysis for KSS stock

Kohl’s Corp. [KSS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.11. With this latest performance, KSS shares dropped by -10.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.76 for Kohl’s Corp. [KSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.22, while it was recorded at 22.92 for the last single week of trading, and 25.11 for the last 200 days.

Kohl’s Corp. [KSS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Kohl’s Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.31.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Kohl’s Corp. [KSS]

The top three institutional holders of KSS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in KSS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in KSS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.