Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR [YMM] Stock trading around $7.92 per share: What’s Next?

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR [NYSE: YMM] traded at a high on Monday, posting a 1.93 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.92.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6728616 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR stands at 2.73% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.85%.

The market cap for YMM stock reached $7.43 billion, with 938.37 million shares outstanding and 851.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.72M shares, YMM reached a trading volume of 6728616 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR [YMM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YMM shares is $10.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YMM stock is a recommendation set at 1.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on YMM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for YMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.77.

How has YMM stock performed recently?

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR [YMM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.19. With this latest performance, YMM shares gained by 10.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.47 for Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR [YMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.07, while it was recorded at 7.69 for the last single week of trading, and 6.94 for the last 200 days.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR [YMM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.33 and a Current Ratio set at 7.33.

Earnings analysis for Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR [YMM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YMM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR go to 35.90%.

Insider trade positions for Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR [YMM]

The top three institutional holders of YMM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in YMM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in YMM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.