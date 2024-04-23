For Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM], Analyst sees a rise to $4.25. What next?

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [NYSE: FSM] traded at a low on Monday, posting a -3.44 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.49.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5625167 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stands at 4.64% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.57%.

The market cap for FSM stock reached $1.38 billion, with 306.59 million shares outstanding and 303.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.76M shares, FSM reached a trading volume of 5625167 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSM shares is $5.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 30, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for FSM in the course of the last twelve months was 17.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.89.

How has FSM stock performed recently?

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.97. With this latest performance, FSM shares gained by 30.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.42 for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.57, while it was recorded at 4.55 for the last single week of trading, and 3.33 for the last 200 days.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.89 and a Current Ratio set at 1.37.

Insider trade positions for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]

The top three institutional holders of FSM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in FSM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in FSM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.