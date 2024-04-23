Cohen & Steers Inc. [CNS] Is Currently -4.21 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Cohen & Steers Inc. [NYSE: CNS] loss -4.21% or -3.05 points to close at $69.34 with a heavy trading volume of 6195465 shares.

The daily chart for CNS points out that the company has recorded 30.83% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 178.40K shares, CNS reached to a volume of 6195465 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cohen & Steers Inc. [CNS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNS shares is $69.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Cohen & Steers Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on February 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Cohen & Steers Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $83, while Sidoti analysts kept a Neutral rating on CNS stock. On November 19, 2020, analysts increased their price target for CNS shares from 65 to 76.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cohen & Steers Inc. is set at 2.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNS in the course of the last twelve months was 25.58.

Trading performance analysis for CNS stock

Cohen & Steers Inc. [CNS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.24. With this latest performance, CNS shares dropped by -8.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.11 for Cohen & Steers Inc. [CNS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.34, while it was recorded at 68.46 for the last single week of trading, and 65.50 for the last 200 days.

Cohen & Steers Inc. [CNS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cohen & Steers Inc. go to 1.90%.

