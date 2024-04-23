Barclays lifts Banco Santander S.A. ADR [SAN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Banco Santander S.A. ADR [NYSE: SAN] surged by $0.11 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $4.86.

Banco Santander S.A. ADR stock has also gained 4.74% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SAN stock has inclined by 20.90% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 33.15% and gained 17.39% year-on date.

The market cap for SAN stock reached $75.47 billion, with 15.89 billion shares outstanding and 15.53 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.05M shares, SAN reached a trading volume of 8712978 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Banco Santander S.A. ADR [SAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAN shares is $5.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAN stock is a recommendation set at 1.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Banco Santander S.A. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on July 18, 2023, representing the official price target for Banco Santander S.A. ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banco Santander S.A. ADR is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74.

SAN stock trade performance evaluation

Banco Santander S.A. ADR [SAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.74. With this latest performance, SAN shares gained by 6.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.58 for Banco Santander S.A. ADR [SAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.44, while it was recorded at 4.72 for the last single week of trading, and 4.03 for the last 200 days.

Banco Santander S.A. ADR [SAN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Banco Santander S.A. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.34.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Banco Santander S.A. ADR [SAN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Banco Santander S.A. ADR go to 16.97%.

Banco Santander S.A. ADR [SAN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in SAN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in SAN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.