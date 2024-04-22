Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Sunnova Energy International Inc [NOVA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Sunnova Energy International Inc [NYSE: NOVA] gained 0.53% or 0.02 points to close at $3.80 with a heavy trading volume of 10223559 shares.

The daily chart for NOVA points out that the company has recorded -62.85% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.06M shares, NOVA reached to a volume of 10223559 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sunnova Energy International Inc [NOVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOVA shares is $15.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.59. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Sunnova Energy International Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2024, representing the official price target for Sunnova Energy International Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $24 to $14, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on NOVA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunnova Energy International Inc is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.25.

Trading performance analysis for NOVA stock

Sunnova Energy International Inc [NOVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.74. With this latest performance, NOVA shares dropped by -20.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.70 for Sunnova Energy International Inc [NOVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.51, while it was recorded at 3.89 for the last single week of trading, and 11.28 for the last 200 days.

Sunnova Energy International Inc [NOVA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Sunnova Energy International Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.72 and a Current Ratio set at 0.85.

Sunnova Energy International Inc [NOVA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunnova Energy International Inc go to -14.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Sunnova Energy International Inc [NOVA]

The top three institutional holders of NOVA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in NOVA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in NOVA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.