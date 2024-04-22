Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. [DJT] gain 107.89% so far this year. What now?

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. [NASDAQ: DJT] gained 9.61% on the last trading session, reaching $36.38 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.78M shares, DJT reached a trading volume of 14083429 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. [DJT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. is set at 6.38 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for DJT stock

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. [DJT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.63. With this latest performance, DJT shares dropped by -15.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 141.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 178.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DJT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.13 for Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. [DJT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.52, while it was recorded at 29.08 for the last single week of trading, and 24.52 for the last 200 days.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. [DJT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.01 and a Current Ratio set at 0.01.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. [DJT]

The top three institutional holders of DJT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in DJT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in DJT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.