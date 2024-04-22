Trio Petroleum Corp. [TPET] is 28.27% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Trio Petroleum Corp. [AMEX: TPET] gained 21.23% on the last trading session, reaching $0.40 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 19.45M shares, TPET reached a trading volume of 49754716 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Trio Petroleum Corp. [TPET]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trio Petroleum Corp. is set at 0.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Trading performance analysis for TPET stock

Trio Petroleum Corp. [TPET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.97. With this latest performance, TPET shares gained by 278.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.21 for Trio Petroleum Corp. [TPET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1612, while it was recorded at 0.4367 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4240 for the last 200 days.

Trio Petroleum Corp. [TPET]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Trio Petroleum Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.25 and a Current Ratio set at 0.25.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Trio Petroleum Corp. [TPET]

The top three institutional holders of TPET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in TPET stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in TPET stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.