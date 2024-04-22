Market Analysts see Walmart Inc [WMT] gaining to $205. Time to buy?

Walmart Inc [NYSE: WMT] traded at a high on Friday, posting a 0.46 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $59.53.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 14157345 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Walmart Inc stands at 1.20% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.22%.

The market cap for WMT stock reached $479.38 billion, with 8.05 billion shares outstanding and 4.32 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 19.16M shares, WMT reached a trading volume of 14157345 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Walmart Inc [WMT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMT shares is $65.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMT stock is a recommendation set at 1.51. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Walmart Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 21, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2023, representing the official price target for Walmart Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $165 to $168, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on WMT stock. On August 11, 2023, analysts increased their price target for WMT shares from 170 to 180.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Walmart Inc is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for WMT in the course of the last twelve months was 31.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.24.

How has WMT stock performed recently?

Walmart Inc [WMT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.01. With this latest performance, WMT shares dropped by -2.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.74 for Walmart Inc [WMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.49, while it was recorded at 59.64 for the last single week of trading, and 54.84 for the last 200 days.

Walmart Inc [WMT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Walmart Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.24 and a Current Ratio set at 0.83.

Earnings analysis for Walmart Inc [WMT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Walmart Inc go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Walmart Inc [WMT]

The top three institutional holders of WMT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in WMT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in WMT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.