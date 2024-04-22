Jefferies slashes price target on Newmont Corp [NEM] – find out why.

Newmont Corp [NYSE: NEM] closed the trading session at $39.02.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -5.73 percent and weekly performance of 0.98 percent. The stock has been moved at -2.25 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 13.76 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 12.84 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.34M shares, NEM reached to a volume of 10425989 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Newmont Corp [NEM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEM shares is $45.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEM stock is a recommendation set at 2.04. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Newmont Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 29, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2024, representing the official price target for Newmont Corp stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Newmont Corp is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEM in the course of the last twelve months was 463.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.81.

NEM stock trade performance evaluation

Newmont Corp [NEM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.98. With this latest performance, NEM shares gained by 13.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.08 for Newmont Corp [NEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.76, while it was recorded at 38.54 for the last single week of trading, and 37.94 for the last 200 days.

Newmont Corp [NEM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Newmont Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.81 and a Current Ratio set at 1.25.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Newmont Corp [NEM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Newmont Corp go to 15.45%.

Newmont Corp [NEM]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of NEM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in NEM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in NEM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.