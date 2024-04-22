Jefferies lifts Kinross Gold Corp. [KGC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Kinross Gold Corp. [NYSE: KGC] jumped around 0.26 points on Friday, while shares priced at $6.77 at the close of the session, up 3.99%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 14.58M shares, KGC reached a trading volume of 24039002 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kinross Gold Corp. [KGC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KGC shares is $7.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KGC stock is a recommendation set at 2.05. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Kinross Gold Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 29, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Desjardins raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 12, 2023, representing the official price target for Kinross Gold Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.70, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on KGC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinross Gold Corp. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for KGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for KGC in the course of the last twelve months was 24.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.79.

How has KGC stock performed recently?

Kinross Gold Corp. [KGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.11. With this latest performance, KGC shares gained by 16.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.95 for Kinross Gold Corp. [KGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.66, while it was recorded at 6.48 for the last single week of trading, and 5.36 for the last 200 days.

Kinross Gold Corp. [KGC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Kinross Gold Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.79 and a Current Ratio set at 2.47.

Insider trade positions for Kinross Gold Corp. [KGC]

The top three institutional holders of KGC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in KGC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in KGC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.