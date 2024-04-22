Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. [IVP] moved down 0.00: Why It’s Important

Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. [NASDAQ: IVP] loss 0.00% on the last trading session, reaching $0.04 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 16.24M shares, IVP reached a trading volume of 34828112 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. [IVP]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for IVP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21.

Trading performance analysis for IVP stock

Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. [IVP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.41. With this latest performance, IVP shares dropped by -13.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -95.92% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IVP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.45 for Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. [IVP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.0693, while it was recorded at 0.0420 for the last single week of trading.

Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. [IVP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.18.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. [IVP]

The top three institutional holders of IVP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in IVP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in IVP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.