Hub Cyber Security Ltd [HUBC] Stock trading around $1.36 per share: What’s Next?

Hub Cyber Security Ltd [NASDAQ: HUBC] closed the trading session at $1.36.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -37.33 percent and weekly performance of 4.62 percent. The stock has been moved at -70.37 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 33.33 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -20.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.79M shares, HUBC reached to a volume of 10893525 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

HUBC stock trade performance evaluation

Hub Cyber Security Ltd [HUBC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.62. With this latest performance, HUBC shares gained by 33.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUBC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.26 for Hub Cyber Security Ltd [HUBC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2013, while it was recorded at 1.5620 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8936 for the last 200 days.

Hub Cyber Security Ltd [HUBC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Hub Cyber Security Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.33 and a Current Ratio set at 0.34.

Hub Cyber Security Ltd [HUBC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of HUBC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in HUBC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in HUBC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.