Complete Solaria Inc. [CSLR] moved up 69.81: Why It’s Important

Complete Solaria Inc. [NASDAQ: CSLR] closed the trading session at $0.45.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -71.96 percent and weekly performance of -13.46 percent. The stock has been moved at -68.53 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -15.25 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -60.87 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 68.96K shares, CSLR reached to a volume of 14981698 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Complete Solaria Inc. [CSLR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSLR shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSLR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Complete Solaria Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Complete Solaria Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49.

CSLR stock trade performance evaluation

Complete Solaria Inc. [CSLR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.46. With this latest performance, CSLR shares dropped by -15.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.05 for Complete Solaria Inc. [CSLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7919, while it was recorded at 0.2991 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9570 for the last 200 days.

Complete Solaria Inc. [CSLR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Complete Solaria Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.31 and a Current Ratio set at 0.35.

Complete Solaria Inc. [CSLR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CSLR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in CSLR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in CSLR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.