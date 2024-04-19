TH International Ltd. [THCH] Stock trading around $1.28 per share: What’s Next?

TH International Ltd. [NASDAQ: THCH] price surged by 23.08 percent to reach at $0.24.

Guru’s Opinion on TH International Ltd. [THCH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for TH International Ltd. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for THCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91.

THCH Stock Performance Analysis:

TH International Ltd. [THCH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.52. With this latest performance, THCH shares gained by 8.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for THCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.63 for TH International Ltd. [THCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2242, while it was recorded at 1.1020 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8176 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TH International Ltd. Fundamentals:

TH International Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.29 and a Current Ratio set at 0.33.

TH International Ltd. [THCH] Institutonal Ownership Details

