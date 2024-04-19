Maplebear Inc. [CART] is 55.09% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Maplebear Inc. [NASDAQ: CART] gained 0.14% or 0.05 points to close at $36.40 with a heavy trading volume of 4293071 shares.

The daily chart for CART points out that the company has recorded 48.45% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.37M shares, CART reached to a volume of 4293071 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Maplebear Inc. [CART]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CART shares is $37.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CART stock is a recommendation set at 2.15. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Fox Advisors have made an estimate for Maplebear Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Macquarie raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2024, representing the official price target for Maplebear Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $30 to $43, while Bernstein kept a Outperform rating on CART stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Maplebear Inc. is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for CART stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for CART in the course of the last twelve months was 18.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.51.

Trading performance analysis for CART stock

Maplebear Inc. [CART] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.65. With this latest performance, CART shares dropped by -1.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.45% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CART stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.46 for Maplebear Inc. [CART]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.98, while it was recorded at 36.92 for the last single week of trading.

Maplebear Inc. [CART]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Maplebear Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.51 and a Current Ratio set at 4.51.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Maplebear Inc. [CART]

The top three institutional holders of CART stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in CART stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in CART stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.