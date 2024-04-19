Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd [GDHG] Stock trading around $0.26 per share: What’s Next?

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd [NASDAQ: GDHG] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 21.76 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.26.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7939849 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd stands at 16.54% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.55%.

The market cap for GDHG stock reached $10.98 million, with 51.75 million shares outstanding and 7.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.23M shares, GDHG reached a trading volume of 7939849 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd [GDHG]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for GDHG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has GDHG stock performed recently?

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd [GDHG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.04. With this latest performance, GDHG shares dropped by -44.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -98.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GDHG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.44 for Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd [GDHG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4454, while it was recorded at 0.2333 for the last single week of trading, and 5.3062 for the last 200 days.

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd [GDHG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.99 and a Current Ratio set at 0.99.

Insider trade positions for Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd [GDHG]

