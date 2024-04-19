AGBA Group Holding Limited [AGBA] Stock trading around $1.03 per share: What’s Next?

AGBA Group Holding Limited [NASDAQ: AGBA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 157.50% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 154.33%.

Over the last 12 months, AGBA stock dropped by -47.98%.

The market cap for the stock reached $76.62 million, with 68.66 million shares outstanding and 17.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 225.96K shares, AGBA stock reached a trading volume of 122253351 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AGBA Group Holding Limited [AGBA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for AGBA Group Holding Limited is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

AGBA Stock Performance Analysis:

AGBA Group Holding Limited [AGBA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 154.33. With this latest performance, AGBA shares gained by 206.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 110.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 82.70 for AGBA Group Holding Limited [AGBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4154, while it was recorded at 0.5356 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5897 for the last 200 days.

AGBA Group Holding Limited [AGBA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AGBA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in AGBA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in AGBA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.