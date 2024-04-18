why Omnicom Group, Inc. [OMC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $105.83

Omnicom Group, Inc. [NYSE: OMC] jumped around 1.49 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $92.45 at the close of the session, up 1.64%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.63M shares, OMC reached a trading volume of 3503208 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Omnicom Group, Inc. [OMC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OMC shares is $105.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OMC stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Omnicom Group, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on Apr-18-24. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Macquarie raised their target price from $100 to $110. The new note on the price target was released on April 02, 2024, representing the official price target for Omnicom Group, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $115, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Outperform rating on OMC stock. On February 07, 2024, analysts increased their price target for OMC shares from 85 to 91.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Omnicom Group, Inc. is set at 1.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for OMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for OMC in the course of the last twelve months was 13.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.95.

How has OMC stock performed recently?

Omnicom Group, Inc. [OMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.75. With this latest performance, OMC shares dropped by -0.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.40 for Omnicom Group, Inc. [OMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.07, while it was recorded at 91.43 for the last single week of trading, and 84.22 for the last 200 days.

Omnicom Group, Inc. [OMC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Omnicom Group, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.95 and a Current Ratio set at 0.95.

Earnings analysis for Omnicom Group, Inc. [OMC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Omnicom Group, Inc. go to 13.40%.

Insider trade positions for Omnicom Group, Inc. [OMC]

The top three institutional holders of OMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in OMC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in OMC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.