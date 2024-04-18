ProKidney Corp [PROK] Stock trading around $2.84 per share: What’s Next?

ProKidney Corp [NASDAQ: PROK] gained 4.41% or 0.12 points to close at $2.84 with a heavy trading volume of 3431209 shares.

The daily chart for PROK points out that the company has recorded -2.07% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 595.16K shares, PROK reached to a volume of 3431209 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ProKidney Corp [PROK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PROK shares is $3.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PROK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for ProKidney Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 02, 2024, representing the official price target for ProKidney Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on PROK stock.

Trading performance analysis for PROK stock

ProKidney Corp [PROK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 95.86. With this latest performance, PROK shares gained by 107.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PROK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.63 for ProKidney Corp [PROK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.55, while it was recorded at 2.21 for the last single week of trading, and 4.25 for the last 200 days.

ProKidney Corp [PROK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

ProKidney Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.94 and a Current Ratio set at 14.94.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at ProKidney Corp [PROK]

The top three institutional holders of PROK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in PROK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in PROK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.