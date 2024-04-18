Market cap of CXApp Inc [CXAI] reaches 64.05M – now what?

CXApp Inc [NASDAQ: CXAI] jumped around 0.29 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $4.20 at the close of the session, up 7.42%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.99M shares, CXAI reached a trading volume of 23140305 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CXApp Inc [CXAI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CXAI shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CXAI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CXApp Inc is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for CXAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47.

How has CXAI stock performed recently?

CXApp Inc [CXAI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.21. With this latest performance, CXAI shares gained by 48.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 156.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CXAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.86 for CXApp Inc [CXAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.75, while it was recorded at 4.21 for the last single week of trading, and 2.98 for the last 200 days.

CXApp Inc [CXAI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

CXApp Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.15 and a Current Ratio set at 1.15.

Insider trade positions for CXApp Inc [CXAI]

