For CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS], Analyst sees a rise to $13. What next?

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: CCCS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.04% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.22%.

Over the last 12 months, CCCS stock rose by 28.31%. The one-year CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.37. The average equity rating for CCCS stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.01 billion, with 603.13 million shares outstanding and 275.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.27M shares, CCCS stock reached a trading volume of 3470129 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCCS shares is $13.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCCS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2023, representing the official price target for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on CCCS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCCS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCCS in the course of the last twelve months was 35.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.17.

CCCS Stock Performance Analysis:

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.22. With this latest performance, CCCS shares dropped by -3.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.13 for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.70, while it was recorded at 11.59 for the last single week of trading, and 11.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.17 and a Current Ratio set at 2.17.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CCCS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in CCCS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in CCCS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.